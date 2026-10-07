Telli

Käsitüüesindüsen alostas Kipõnäpu klubi

Rehekuust alostas Vana-Võromaa käsitüüesindüsen Kipõnäpu klubi. Kluppi oodõtas nii kogõnuid meistrid ku tävveste alostajit näputüü tegijit. Kuun naatas käümä egä kuu tõsõl tõsõpääväl kellä 14–16 ja kuu tõsõl neläpääväl kellä 17–19. Kokko saias Vana-Võromaa käsitüü esindüspoodin Võro liinan Vabadusõ 12/2. Umast tulõkist saa teedä anda Oja Vilvele telefoni 554 1999 vai meiliaadrõsi vilve.oja@gmail.com pääle.

UL

Nummõr 623

rehekuu 08. päiv 2026
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